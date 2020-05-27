Zack Snyder's Justice League Just Showed Off Its Darkseid

Leave a Comment
The conversation officially has shifted. It’s no longer “will we see Zack Snyder’s Justice League?” It’s now, “What will be in it once it screens in 2021?” This morning, on the day that the streaming service launched (you can sign up for it right here), Zack Snyder tipped his hand to a look at Darkseid, the villain who will be teased in the upcoming superhero blockbuster.
This is not to say that Darkseid will be the King Daddy villain in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. That is still expected to be Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), who was the primary antagonist in the theatrical cut of Justice League, and still is expected to be the threat that comes to Earth to retrieve the Motherboxes on Darkseid’s behalf.
Those of us who have followed every step of the Release the Snyder Cut movement might even know the scene where this glimpse of Darkseid takes place in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.
Stop reading now if you want to avoid possible spoilers for the movie.
From what we understand, the movie once ended with the members of the League defeating Steppenwolf. Aquaman (Jason Momoa) picks up the villain and throws him. Superman (Henry Cavill) might punch him somewhere in the process, but the sequence ends with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) beheading Steppenwolf and sending his head through a Boom Tube.
On the other side of that Boom Tube? Darkseid, looking down at the League, promising a future battle.
Now, the thing about the version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League that will be coming to HBO Max is that things can change. Snyder has been given the greenlight to go back into his version and tinker, though there have been conflicting reports about what that really means. He says he will do reshoots, and the reports about the budget being handed to him are all over the map. So for now, we wait to see what develops.
But this is a tremendous mic drop of an image for a director who has been told repeatedly, for the better part of three years, that his Justice League movie would never see the light of day. On the day that HBO Max, the streaming service that showed faith in him, launched for new consumers, Snyder showed off an image of something exciting that he hopes to bring to the platform in 2021. And we know thousands of fans who can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.