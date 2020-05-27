James Gunn Breaks Silence On Calls For Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut

DC fans have won the battle when it comes to the Snyder Cut, but they may now be facing a new one. With the announcement that Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League is coming to HBO Max, fans are now wondering if the same can be done for David Ayer’s original cut of Suicide Squad. While Warner Bros. has yet to speak to the possibility of it actually happening, Ayer appears to be all for it. Now, his Suicide Squad successor, James Gunn, has shared his thoughts on a possible release for the director’s cut.