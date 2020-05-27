Ghostbusters Director Thinks ‘Anti-Hillary Movement' Had To Do With Female Reboot’s Failure

Some really brilliant author or researcher or sociologist needs to write a book about 2016 and how intertwined we were with Hillary and the anti-Hillary movement. It was just this year where everyone went to a boiling point… but they were just ready to explode. So by the time I announced I was going to do [Ghostbusters]… It’s crazy how people got nuts about women trying to be in power or be in positions they weren’t normally in.