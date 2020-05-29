Was Ferris Bueller's Day Off Really All Part Of Cameron's Imagination? Let's Discuss

Never heard of the Fight Club Theory? You've seen Fight Club**, right? If not, you're about to be majorly spoiled**, so if you're still planning on watching it, maybe it's time to abandon this article.

Moving on... You know, David Fincher's adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's debut novel about an anonymous narrator who has a chance encounter with the man he dreams of being only to find out this new and extremely dangerous friend was just a figment of his imagination? Well, just apply that theory to the plot of Ferris Bueller's Day Off, this time having Ferris be nothing more than a figment of Cameron's imagination.