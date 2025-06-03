The Breakfast Club Producer Says John Hughes Made Sure The Brat Pack Would Become Famous: ‘I Was So Impressed’

It goes without saying that almost any conversation about the best '80s movies should involve the Brat Pack, The Breakfast Club and filmmaker John Hughes. That movie has become a seminal piece of work and is still highly regarded today. The legendary director had a long streak of hits up his sleeve post-TBC and, in turn, the stars of those films became highly recognizable talents. Interestingly, a producer on the aforementioned 1985 film, Andrew Meyer, revealed how Hughes was very intentional in orchestrating the Brat Pack's rise to stardom.

Andrew Meyer recently chatted with People about his new book, Walking in the Fast Lane: Stories of a Lifetime, and discussed John Hughes’ legacy. The author sang Hughes' praises for the way in which he worked. Upon discussing the Saturday detention dramedy film (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription), Meyer revealed how Hughes effectively sought to plot out his follow-up films:

After I told John [Hughes] we were going to make The Breakfast Club, he showed me presentations he already had for Sixteen Candles, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Home Alone ... He had planned five years of movies. I was so impressed. The fact that he had planned all these movies helped the actors ride along. He provided a genius talent to benefit everybody involved. I am sure they all appreciate and recognize it all.

More on The Brat Pack (Image credit: TriStar Pictures) Rob Lowe And Demi Moore Are Actively Trying To Get A Brat Pack Reunion To Happen After New Doc, And I Dig This Idea So Much

I'm equally as impressed with how shrewd the Weird Science director was in terms of putting everything together. To have three (eventually beloved) films already in various stages of production is impressive. Of course, there was no way of telling that the films would be bonafide hits off the back. However, John Hughes' movies would eventually be lauded for their storylines, humor (involving funny minor characters), exploration of the teenage experience and more. Considering how strong his work proved to be, we really do owe the director for the emergences of stars like Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson and Demi Moore.

Andrew Meyer went on to say the Sixteen Candles helmer also deserves credit for setting a new standard in regard to work schedules. Based on the way that Meyer puts it, Hughes was quite meticulous when it came to plotting out his next professional moves:

I think he was a big part of that phenomenon because he was so prolific. Nobody makes a movie a year. And he had it mapped out when I met him. John was extraordinary. All kinds of creatives are like, 'What am I going to do next?' But he always knew what he was going to do next.

This certainly is cool and eye-opening insight into John Hughes' mindset. I already had respect for much of his work, but I now have even more, considering the efforts he made to produce films and make stars of his actors. Like Meyer, many continue to praise the late iconic director, who died at 59 in 2009. Just earlier this year, Anthony Michael Hall discussed Hughes' legacy and reflected on the "gifts" he picked up while working with him.

A person could certainly say that John Hughes’ plan worked out the way he envisioned it. Although there were some bumps for some members of the Brat Pack (of whom they are misconceptions), many found their way eventually and remain famous for their work.