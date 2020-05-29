Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen Gives Gladiator Sequel Update

Gladiator, the Academy Award Best Picture winner that came out in 2000, is now 20 years old. For some of us, it probably seems like yesterday since Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by Russell Crowe, rose from the ashes in the Roman gladiatorial arena. For years now, whispers of a Gladiator sequel have come in and out of the news, and it looks like those whispers are growing stronger now that Connie Nielsen, who is doing the rounds as Wonder Woman 1984 approaches, isspeaking a bit more about it.