Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen Gives Gladiator Sequel Update

Leave a Comment
Gladiator, the Academy Award Best Picture winner that came out in 2000, is now 20 years old. For some of us, it probably seems like yesterday since Maximus Decimus Meridius, played by Russell Crowe, rose from the ashes in the Roman gladiatorial arena. For years now, whispers of a Gladiator sequel have come in and out of the news, and it looks like those whispers are growing stronger now that Connie Nielsen, who is doing the rounds as Wonder Woman 1984 approaches, isspeaking a bit more about it.
Wonder Woman’s Connie Nielsen played Lucilla the sister of Commodus in Gladiator, again 20 years ago. She recently spoke with EW about the Gladiator sequel, providing a bit of an update on how things are going. Here’s what she said:
So, we did hear from the producers. I think it's just a question of which film is coming first in Ridley's very tight schedule. And then I think it's a question of COVID and can we get back to work. But I would be interested in doing [the film], for sure. I mean, it's obviously a wonderful project, so of course I would be interested.
This is good news and more of an indication that the creators involved want to make the Gladiator sequel a reality under the right conditions.
If you aren't familiar with Gladiator 2, originally Ridley Scott wanted to do a sequel where he found a way to bring Russell Crowe’s Maximus back, but in this idea, he essentially admitted it would involve a fantasy-style resurrection. It’s an interesting twist, but probably would turn a few people off, considering the original is a movie that stays fairly grounded.
As time went on, those plans must have been scrapped. Back in 2018, it was reported the Gladiator 2 sequel was, indeed, moving forward, but instead of focusing on Maximus, it would be about Lucilla’s son, Lucius.
As you might recall, Lucius was just a boy in Gladiator. So, it’s easy to assume this sequel would be set years in the future. As it turns out, those assumptions were confirmed by producers Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald who said the film would pick up 30 years after the first movie.
Since Connie Nielsen’s character survived the first and played the mother to Lucius, it only makes sense she’d potentially be involved in this sequel, but of course, there's been no confirmation she will be. Until then, she’s been busy working on Wonder Woman 1984, playing Hippolyta, the mother of Wonder Woman.
As it turns out, the Gladiator sequel isn’t the only project hung up by current events. Earlier this year, it was announced that Wonder Woman 1984’s release date would be pushed back from June to August. Connie Nielsen seemed skeptical the August deadline would happen as planned, but felt hopeful.
But, what do you think about the Gladiator sequel moving forward and focusing Lucius? Let us know in the comments!