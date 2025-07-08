Blue Bloods’ Donnie Wahlberg Shares A BTS Photo As His Spinoff Heads Into Production, And This Is All Starting To Feel More Real To Me

Blue Bloods may have ended after 14 seasons in late 2024, but the franchise isn’t done just yet. At this point, it’s public knowledge that Donnie Wahlberg is reprising his role as Danny Reagan for a spinoff series, Boston Blue, which is set to air this fall amid the 2025 TV schedule. Wahlberg seems to be pumped about the new show, as he’s expressed enthusiasm when discussing the project. Now, the reality that a sequel series is really setting in for me due to Wahlberg sharing a behind-the-scenes photo.

The fall TV season will begin before we know it, so it makes sense that Boston Blue is now in production. Donnie Wahlberg shared an update on the crew’s progress, as he shared a photo from the table read to his Instagram stories. The snapshot not only shows a place card, which designates Wahlberg’s role as Danny, but it also shows a brief part of the script for the show’s pilot episode. Take a look for yourself:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s one thing to hear that a Blue Bloods spinoff is in the works, but it’s a whole other thing to actually see that progress is being made. Sure, this is just a small tease, and it represents a non-grandiose part of the production. However, this really does make the prospect of the show hitting the small screen feel all the more real for me. I only wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall as that read-through was playing out.

Considering that a table read has been held, it’s likely that cameras will start rolling very soon. That prospect already has me wondering what kind of behind-the-scenes content that Donnie Wahlberg or any of his co-stars might opt to share next. I’m exactly sure what Wahlberg and co. will actually be able to post about once they begin shooting the show. However, I’d be surprised if none of the members of the ensemble opted to drop any kind of non-spoilery tidbits to whet fans’ appetites for what’s to come.

As previously alluded to, Donnie Wahlberg hasn’t tried to hide just how excited he is for his new show. Following the announcement of the spinoff, Wahlberg merely shared a three-word reply, “see you soon,” which I’d imagine was enough to get a portion of fans pumped. Wahlberg also hasn’t held back from discussing how Blue Bloods’ cancellation impacted his feelings about joining a spinoff series. The actor and singer now seems ready to dive into the work, though, as he recently marked what he says will be his “last day off” for a while.

Joining the New Kids on the Block alum on Boston Blue are Sonequa Martin-Green, Maggie Lawson, Gloria Reuben, Marcus Scribner and Ernie Hudson. The series will see Danny Reagan relocating from New York to Massachusetts to take on a job with the Boston Police Department. It’s there that Danny is paired with a new partner, who has ties to a powerful police family not unlike the Reagans. Speaking of Danny’s relatives there’s still the question of whether the franchise’s other OG characters will pop up. While nothing has been confirmed on that front, I’m staying positive that more Reagans will appear.

More immediately, though, I’m just ready to see what Boston Blue has in store when it comes to the fresh elements it’ll bring to this fictional universe. Let’s hope it’s not too long before Donnie Wahlberg sees fit to grace us with yet another sweet BTS tease. In the meantime, grab a Paramount+ subscription and stream all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods now.