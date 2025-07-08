Kyle MacLachlan Would Return For A Desperate Housewives Reboot, But On One Condition

A return to Wisteria Lane is in order after it was announced that a reimagined Desperate Housewives was in the works. It’s not so surprising, as there have been discussions of a new series for years. Some of the original Desperate Housewives cast have even given their thoughts on possibly doing a reboot, including Eva Longoria, who shared a hilarious take on reprising her role. Now, Kyle MacLachlan is revealing he would be down for a reboot, but he has one condition.

The Twin Peaks actor joined the ABC dramedy as Orson Hodge during the second season. Now that Desperate Housewives is seemingly making a comeback and the cast keeps getting asked about it, MacLachlan expressed his interest in reprising his role while speaking with People. He also made a good point when it came to the Wisteria Lane set, saying:

That'd be fun. I mean, Wisteria Lane still exists on the Universal back lot. It's part of the tour!

Considering Wisteria Lane still exists, it would be easy to just pick things back up as if nothing had changed. Also, knowing that MacLachlan would be down to do a reboot makes things even better. However, he would approach it with caution, too. To that point, that Fallout actor admitted what it would take for him to return, and I can’t say I blame him:

If for Desperate Housewives, if that were to come back — [...] and if they would even want me to come back — I'd have to look at the role and kind of get a sense of what they're thinking about for the character. So I would approach it like if it were something completely new and weigh how I feel about the role, and the character, and the process, and everything, you know? I would treat it like it were, you know, something else [new] that had come to me and make my judgment on that.

Desperate Housewives ended in 2012 after eight seasons, meaning that if a reboot of the original show were to happen, a lot would have to change. There would be a big time jump, and Wisteria Lane would probably look different in terms of who is still living there and who isn’t, so it makes sense that MacLachlan would be a bit cautious when it comes to reprising his role as Orson. It also sounds like he would approach it differently than in the past, but there is no telling what it would be like.

Meanwhile, Desperate Housewives has aged surprisingly well since its premiere in 2004, and amid all of the crazy storylines, beloved characters coming back in a new way would not be so surprising if that were the case for a potential reboot. Plus, despite a heated feud behind the scenes, Desperate Housewives managed to keep viewers locked in for a long time, and the reboot could potentially do the same.

Even though a reimagining of Desperate Housewives is in the works, it’s unknown if a reboot with the original cast will ever happen. While some of the cast have expressed interest, others, like Teri Hatcher, aren’t so on board. It would be hard to do one with just a few cast members and not everyone, but things could change. At the very least, all eight seasons of Desperate Housewives are streaming with a Hulu subscription, so at least we can return to Wisteria Lane that way.