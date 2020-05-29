Why The Batman Halting Production Turned Out To Be A Good Thing, According To Robert Pattinson

Leave a Comment
Like so many major motion pictures that are in the works, The Batman had to shut down production a few months back due to the current health crisis. While there are signs that filming on the Caped Crusader’s next movie could resume soon, obviously having to halt work for such a long time complicates the creative process. However, Robert Pattinson sees a silver lining regarding the pause button being pressed.
Here’s what The Batman star recently had to say on the DC movie’s halted production:
We’d really gotten into a really good rhythm as well, so it’s kind of strange to be pausing. But, again, it’s a hard movie. I mean, obviously it’s Batman, so it’s kind of nice. I basically went straight from Chris [Nolan’s] movie into that. And, yeah, I was feeling a little bit loopy anyway. So having some time off is not the worst thing in the world. But hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later that everything is hopefully in a better place.
So while Robert Pattinson is eager to get back to work on The Batman as soon as possible, he’s also grateful that he’s been able to take a break from the production. The Batman had been filming for a little over two months when the cameras had to be turned off, and considering how much work goes into churning out blockbusters, one wouldn’t be faulted for already feeling tired.
When you also factor in how Robert Pattinson jumped straight from Christopher Nolan’s Tenet into The Batman, it’s hardly surprising that he was “loopy.” So taking a break from filming has allowed him to catch his breath, and whenever he and the rest of the cast and crew are called back to work, ideally they’ll be refreshed enough and able to breeze through the rest of principal photography.
Robert Pattinson also mentioned in his interview with Total Film that he learned he’d be playing Batman on the first day of shooting Tenet. And since Pattinson was acting for a director who’d already taken a dip in the Dark Knight pool, the actor appropriately g. Pattinson’s casting was publicly confirmed at the end of May 2019, five months after Ben Affleck confirmed that he was hanging up the cape and cowl.
Set outside of DCEU continuity, The Batman is set in the early years of Bruce Wayne’s war against crime in Gotham City, with the character not being “fully formed” yet, according to director/co-writer Matt Reeves. We got our first look at Pattinson in the Batsuit back in February, and pictures of this Bruce Wayne’s Batmobile were released the following month, mere weeks before production shut down.
Along with Robert Pattinson, The Batman’s cast includes Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, along with Gil Perez-Abraham, Charlie Carver and Max Carver being cast in undisclosed roles. Matt Reeves co-wrote The Batman’s script with Mattson Tomlin, and while we’re still in the dark on specific plot details, Reeves has previously said it’ll be a noir-influenced tale that highlights Bruce Wayne’s detective skills.
The Batman swoops into theaters on October 1, 2021, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on its progress. In the meantime, check out what other DC movies are on the way with our comprehensive guide.