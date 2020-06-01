Scott Eastwood Says Dad Hates Birthdays As Clint Eastwood Turns 90

Leave a Comment
How is it possible that Clint Eastwood is 90-years-old? The man just directed a movie that was released only a few months ago, and a year before that he directed himself in a movie that he starred in. And yet, it seems that it must be true and Clint Eastwood did that work in his late 80s, as yesterday, the Oscar winner celebrated his 90th birthday. Though, celebrated, as it turns out, may be something of an overstatement
A lot of his fans will be happy to celebrate the life of the popular actor and director, but apparently the main himself is a bit less excited. Clint Eastwood's son, the actor Scott Eastwood, recently revealed that his dad isn't a big fan of birthdays, though that wasn't going to stop them from celebrating him, at least a little. A few days before the special day Scott Eastwood told Access...
We’re going to do just a family thing. Very calm. Very mellow. He doesn’t really like birthdays. He just has this sort-of ‘I don’t want to do birthdays’ [attitude], so we have a nice lunch. We’ll sneak a cake in there definitely. He probably won’t like it, but we’ll put one in.
It doesn't sound like Clint Eastwood's aversion to birthdays is a recent thing as he's gotten older, but a general feeling he's always had. A lot of people just don't get in to celebrating birthdays, at least their own if not others, and apparently Clint is one of these. Hopefully he doesn't mind too much that his family is going to make at least a small deal out of it. I mean, if the cake is good, who cares why it's there, right?
Still, Clint Eastwood's career is one worth celebrating. From his time making westerns as the Man With No Name to his creation of iconic characters like Dirty Harry, to his directorial work including his Oscar-winning Unforgiven. Clint Eastwood has assembled an incredible life on the screen that dates back to 1955.
Clint Eastwood's most recent movie was Richard Jewell, which told the story of the security guard at the 1996 Olympic Games who was falsely accused of planting a bomb. The movie earned Kathy Bates an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
It's unclear where that career goes from here. At this moment, Clint Eastwood doesn't have any confirmed acting or directing jobs on the horizon that we're aware of. Although, certainly, like every other film production around the world, anything that he might have been working on is now on hold. Eastwood recently insisted he was not planning to retire, so one can guess that he either has something he's currently working on, or is looking around for his next gig.
Whether or not we've seen the end of Clint Eastwood's career, we can certainly celebrate what he's done in his 90 years.