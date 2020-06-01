Scott Eastwood Says Dad Hates Birthdays As Clint Eastwood Turns 90

It's unclear where that career goes from here. At this moment, Clint Eastwood doesn't have any confirmed acting or directing jobs on the horizon that we're aware of. Although, certainly, like every other film production around the world, anything that he might have been working on is now on hold. Eastwood recently insisted he was not planning to retire, so one can guess that he either has something he's currently working on, or is looking around for his next gig.