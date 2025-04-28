Dwayne Johnson Had A Big Birthday Cake Fail With His Daughter, But All The Fan Comments Are About Something Totally Different

Being the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has to be pretty cool a lot of the time. He’s one of the biggest stars in the world, which, if nothing else, means you live in a pretty big house and probably own some pretty cool stuff. There’s certainly never a shortage of food in the house. You could probably have some pretty incredible birthday parties, too, but actually, it appears that birthdays in the Johnson household are shockingly normal.

Dwayne Johnson recently posted a short video of his daughter’s birthday, an exceedingly normal thing for a dad to do. The point of Johnson’s video, as with many of his Instagram posts, was to laugh at himself, as he very nearly destroyed his daughter’s birthday cake while trying to cut it.

A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock) A photo posted by on

However, the thing that the comments have latched onto isn’t the near cake fail, it’s the cake itself. Specifically, it’s that the cake appears to be homemade. This kid’s birthday party looks like, well, a kid’s birthday party. Dwayne Johnson could have spared no expense to throw his kid an expensive extravaganza, but his fans love that he didn’t do that. Comments include…

I kinda love that this cake looks “normal”.

YES, everything does!! Right down to the wrinkles in the plastic tablecloth!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

STR8 HOMEMADE‼️💯💯💯

I was coming here to say that! It’s beautiful to know the personal time that went into the whole cake. Love it!🎈 #happy birthday little one 🌪️

It’s certainly not unheard of for celebrities to use their wealth to throw themselves or their families big parties or otherwise spend money. A lot of people would do the same if we had the money, and so nobody thinks much of it when a celebrity does it. Dwayne Johnson does have a home gym that would put the ones the rest of us go to to shame.

It's unclear who exactly made the cake. Dwayne Johnson has cooked some incredible cheat meals, so I expect the guy could bake a birthday cake if he wanted to. Maybe this was about making his daughter appreciate simple things. I hope she doesn't start wanting $6,000 sneakers when she grows up.

There’s a beautiful simplicity in all this. With two kids of my own, I’ve had birthday parties that are essentially identical to this scene. If you didn’t know who the dad in this video was, it could be mistaken for any kid’s birthday party, and that’s kinda awesome.

I would be remiss, however, if I didn’t mention the small box of pastries from Porto’s, a high-end Southern California bakery. It does appear the Johnson family did splurge a little bit for this party. Although, since there are only two, I wonder if those are for the birthday girl. Or if Mom and Dad aren’t going to be eating this cake.