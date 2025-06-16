Rumer Willis Got Honest About Why Father's Day 'Is Hard' For Bruce And The Family, And Brittany Snow Sent A Message Of Solidarity

For a lot of people, Father’s Day is a special time to spend with family and celebrate. Unfortunately, for many more, Father's Day is somewhat bittersweet. Not everybody has a strong relationship with their father, and many more no longer have their father with them to celebrate. For the family of Bruce Willis, however, things are especially difficult because the man is here and yet, is not.

Bruce Willis suffers from dementia, following the diagnosis of aphasia theat forced him to retire in 2022. This means that while he’s still able to spend time with his family, he’s simply not able to relate to them in the ways he previously could. The actor’s daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram on Father’s Day to admit that such a day is difficult. While she’s glad she still has her father, she wishes she could still talk to him and wishes she had done more earlier. She said:

Today is hard, I feel a deep ache in my chest to talk to you and tell you everything I’m doing and what’s going on in my life. To hug you and ask you about life and your stories and struggles and successes. I wish I asked you more questions while you could still tell me about it all. But I know you wouldn’t want me to be sad today so I’ll try to just be grateful reminding myself how lucky I am that you’re my dad and that you’re still with me and I can still hold you and hug you and kiss your cheek and rub your head I can tell you stories.

Bruce Willis' wife has also spoken about the difficulty that comes with his diagnosis. The entire family has been open about the situation, in an attempt to make it easier for others who are dealing with similar problems.

While Bruce Willis may not be able to communicate in the way he once good. However, it’s clear from the way he interacts with his family that he’s still there. Rumer finds some solace in the way her dad reacts when he spends time with his granddaughter, saying:

I can watch the way your eyes light up when you see Louetta I will be grateful for every moment I have with you. I love you so much dad happy Father’s Day. Sending love to all those who are in the boat with me or have lost their fathers, to the single moms who are the dads too, to my future baby daddy…

The comments of Rumer Willis’ post are full of well wishes, most likely from strangers, but several from friends who know her well.

Brittany Snow's Supportive Message

One comment comes from actress Brittany Snow, who revealed last year that her father is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, making her somebody who truly understands the struggle. Snow said:

In the same boat. It’s so nice you know we are not alone. Sending love my friend 🥹❤️

You can check out Rumer Willis’ complete post below. It includes many fantastic pictures of Bruce and Rumer throughout the years, as well as a lovely picture of Bruce with his granddaughter.

Bruce Willis was clearly a remarkable father, and even if he’s not the same, his family is still here to make sure he knows their feelings haven't changed one bit.