Rumer Willis Got Honest About Why Father's Day 'Is Hard' For Bruce And The Family, And Brittany Snow Sent A Message Of Solidarity
It's all about honoring Bruce.
For a lot of people, Father’s Day is a special time to spend with family and celebrate. Unfortunately, for many more, Father's Day is somewhat bittersweet. Not everybody has a strong relationship with their father, and many more no longer have their father with them to celebrate. For the family of Bruce Willis, however, things are especially difficult because the man is here and yet, is not.
Bruce Willis suffers from dementia, following the diagnosis of aphasia theat forced him to retire in 2022. This means that while he’s still able to spend time with his family, he’s simply not able to relate to them in the ways he previously could. The actor’s daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram on Father’s Day to admit that such a day is difficult. While she’s glad she still has her father, she wishes she could still talk to him and wishes she had done more earlier. She said:
Bruce Willis' wife has also spoken about the difficulty that comes with his diagnosis. The entire family has been open about the situation, in an attempt to make it easier for others who are dealing with similar problems.
While Bruce Willis may not be able to communicate in the way he once good. However, it’s clear from the way he interacts with his family that he’s still there. Rumer finds some solace in the way her dad reacts when he spends time with his granddaughter, saying:
The comments of Rumer Willis’ post are full of well wishes, most likely from strangers, but several from friends who know her well.
Brittany Snow's Supportive Message
One comment comes from actress Brittany Snow, who revealed last year that her father is suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease, making her somebody who truly understands the struggle. Snow said:
You can check out Rumer Willis’ complete post below. It includes many fantastic pictures of Bruce and Rumer throughout the years, as well as a lovely picture of Bruce with his granddaughter.
Bruce Willis was clearly a remarkable father, and even if he’s not the same, his family is still here to make sure he knows their feelings haven't changed one bit.
