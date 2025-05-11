Matthew McConaughey Went Pants Free To Cook Breakfast For Mother’s Day, And The Comments Are Not ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’

Ah, Mother’s Day, the annual Sunday each spring where we all hopefully remember to call the moms and maternal figures in our lives. There are plenty of different ways to acknowledge the holiday — whether that’s Reese Witherspoon posting pics with her look-alike kids or Nick Cannon mending the faux pas of Mother’s Days past. Matthew McConaughey certainly has a unique way of honoring the mother of his children: pants-free breakfast.

Matthew McConaughey posted a hilarious (and hot!) pic to Instagram on Sunday, that showed him cooking breakfast for his wife Camila Alves, with whom he shares three children. The Magic Mike actor better watch that bacon splatter because, while he sported a long-sleeved pajama top, he appeared to be bare from the waist down, as you can see below:

For her part, Camila Alves wore a matching top and was also sans bottoms, as she sat on the countertop, legs crossed, enjoying a tropical beverage while her man cooked for her. Spicy! One fan looked forward to how the Internet would react to such a thing, commenting:

I'm coming back for the comments on this one 😍

Hopefully, they did, because fans proceeded to go wild. It should be said that the photos maintained a PG-13 rating, as both Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ nether-regions were pixelated for safe Instagram posting. But it was those pixels that many of the comments focused on. Some of the hilarious reactions included:

Blur all the way down to the knees? Show off!! 😁 – mama_rie_x

– mama_rie_x How to lose ur pants in 10 ways. – lanjinglenn

– lanjinglenn You need the blur that low… alright ALRIGHT. – corahenderson

– corahenderson You sure that many pixels were needed my guy? – thefrattyguy

Others were concerned about the actor going commando while cooking such a volatile breakfast staple, writing:

Watch that hot bacon grease…. That won’t be alright alright alright!! 😜 – godloverobert

– godloverobert Cooking bacon with your shvantz out is too risky 😧 – the_construction_mentor

– the_construction_mentor Brave to cook bacon with your sausage exposed – dylonator

Many people definitely noticed the bottle of Pantalones tequila — the brand founded by the pantsless couple in question — resting next to the stove, and the official Instagram account was sure to weigh in with its own glowing compliment for Camila Alves:

She makes the house a home, we just add the tequila.

I personally love how Matthew McConaughey chose to show his appreciation for the mother of his children. Every year we get several peeks into certain celebrities’ celebrations. Last year, Halle Berry’s partner Van Hunt also went the risqué route by posting a butt pic to honor the actress on Mother’s Day.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton doesn’t do anything for Gwen Stefani on Mother’s Day, because he has said her three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale already do such a great job of spoiling her. On the opposite end of that spectrum, a mom like Kristin Cavallari chooses to celebrate herself. Cavallari may have gotten roasted for praising herself on social media, but I’m all for self-love and knowing your worth …

Unless you can get pants-free Matthew McConaughey to cook you breakfast. Then do that.