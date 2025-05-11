Matthew McConaughey Went Pants Free To Cook Breakfast For Mother’s Day, And The Comments Are Not ‘Alright, Alright, Alright’
This is how you do Mother's Day.
Ah, Mother’s Day, the annual Sunday each spring where we all hopefully remember to call the moms and maternal figures in our lives. There are plenty of different ways to acknowledge the holiday — whether that’s Reese Witherspoon posting pics with her look-alike kids or Nick Cannon mending the faux pas of Mother’s Days past. Matthew McConaughey certainly has a unique way of honoring the mother of his children: pants-free breakfast.
Matthew McConaughey posted a hilarious (and hot!) pic to Instagram on Sunday, that showed him cooking breakfast for his wife Camila Alves, with whom he shares three children. The Magic Mike actor better watch that bacon splatter because, while he sported a long-sleeved pajama top, he appeared to be bare from the waist down, as you can see below:
A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey)
A photo posted by on
For her part, Camila Alves wore a matching top and was also sans bottoms, as she sat on the countertop, legs crossed, enjoying a tropical beverage while her man cooked for her. Spicy! One fan looked forward to how the Internet would react to such a thing, commenting:
Hopefully, they did, because fans proceeded to go wild. It should be said that the photos maintained a PG-13 rating, as both Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves’ nether-regions were pixelated for safe Instagram posting. But it was those pixels that many of the comments focused on. Some of the hilarious reactions included:
- Blur all the way down to the knees? Show off!! 😁 – mama_rie_x
- How to lose ur pants in 10 ways. – lanjinglenn
- You need the blur that low… alright ALRIGHT. – corahenderson
- You sure that many pixels were needed my guy? – thefrattyguy
Others were concerned about the actor going commando while cooking such a volatile breakfast staple, writing:
- Watch that hot bacon grease…. That won’t be alright alright alright!! 😜 – godloverobert
- Cooking bacon with your shvantz out is too risky 😧 – the_construction_mentor
- Brave to cook bacon with your sausage exposed – dylonator
Many people definitely noticed the bottle of Pantalones tequila — the brand founded by the pantsless couple in question — resting next to the stove, and the official Instagram account was sure to weigh in with its own glowing compliment for Camila Alves:
I personally love how Matthew McConaughey chose to show his appreciation for the mother of his children. Every year we get several peeks into certain celebrities’ celebrations. Last year, Halle Berry’s partner Van Hunt also went the risqué route by posting a butt pic to honor the actress on Mother’s Day.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Meanwhile, Blake Shelton doesn’t do anything for Gwen Stefani on Mother’s Day, because he has said her three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale already do such a great job of spoiling her. On the opposite end of that spectrum, a mom like Kristin Cavallari chooses to celebrate herself. Cavallari may have gotten roasted for praising herself on social media, but I’m all for self-love and knowing your worth …
Unless you can get pants-free Matthew McConaughey to cook you breakfast. Then do that.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Rewatched Tombstone For The First Time In Years, And I Think The Movie Does One Character Dirty
Tom Cruise Recalls Story Behind Convincing Val Kilmer To Do Top Gun And The Massive 'Impact' He Made: ‘I Remember Those Scenes Like They Were Yesterday'