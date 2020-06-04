Zack Snyder’s Justice League Could Be DC Comics’ Huge Second Chance At A Cinematic Universe

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Most look at the new developments that see Zack Snyder’s Justice League headed to HBO Max as nothing more than fan service. The vocal push to “release the Snyder Cut” has achieved its end through the various efforts of its people, and to some that might feel like the end of the road. And yet, it also looks like that very project could become DC Comics’ second chance at restoring its planned cinematic universe.