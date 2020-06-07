Justice League’s Ray Fisher Thanks Zack Snyder For ‘Empowering’ Him In Sweet Post

Leave a Comment
Justice League fans are incredibly thankful that Warner Bros. has finally decided to release the Snyder Cut through HBO Max, and the film’s cast is just as grateful. One of those cast members is Ray Fisher, who stood alongside fans in calling for the release of the film. Now, he’s taking some more time to thank Zack Snyder for casting him as Cyborg and allowing him to be a part of the creative process.
Ray Fisher was relatively unknown to audiences when Zack Snyder first cast him as the fan-favorite DC Comics hero back in 2014. However, he gradually struck a chord with the fans through his performance and love for the character of Victor Stone. Fisher has been vocal about how he owes this to Snyder and, in a recent tweet, he thanked the director and co-writer Chris Terrio for “empowering” him as a creative voice. He also included a still from a cut Justice League scene:
Ray Fisher’s love didn’t go unnoticed, as Zack Snyder spotted the tweet and praised the star as the heart of the film:
It’s hard not to feel something when you see this heartwarming exchange. Both Fisher and Snyder became close while working on Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, and this isn’t the first time Fisher has praised the director. Fisher even once went as far as to say he would risk his career for Snyder.
Ray Fisher’s sentiments about being a Black actor with no credits under his belt before Justice League should not go unnoticed as well. Getting cast in a major project can be hard for any young actor but, for people of color, that can be an even bigger hill to climb. The fact that Fisher was not only cast in such a high-profile project at a young age but also given a true say in the story speaks volumes.
Cyborg’s role was unfortunately cut short in the theatrical version of Justice League, but the original version gave the hero a more well-rounded story. Ray Fisher has voiced his disappointment in the fact that Victor Stone’s story wasn’t “fully represented,” yet he seems more than thrilled that he’ll finally get the origin story he deserves.
Although Zack Snyder’s Justice League still has a ways to go before it streams, some are already wondering what the future might hold for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg after it’s released. Fisher has already made it clear that he has no intention of formally quitting the role, so could we actually get that long-awaited solo film? Only time will tell.
In the meantime, it’ll just be nice to see Victor Stone’s story told in full when Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives. I, for one, am ready to see how Stone truly evolved from a star football player into the unique crime-fighter we all know and love.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021.