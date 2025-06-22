After Fan Claimed Fantastic Four's Display Covering Superman's Poster In A Movie Theater Was 'F----- Up,' David Corenswet Responded

Fans are certainly being fed well when it comes to upcoming superhero movies, as two heavy hitters are headed to cinemas in July. That month will mark the releases of the highly anticipated Superman and the hype-inducing The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Much has been said in regard to the high-profile flicks debuting within weeks of each other. Just recently, a fan dropped an f-bomb while expressing their displeasure with an FF standee being in front of a Supes poster, but DCU star David Corenswet offered a great response.

An avid fan took to social media to share a snapshot that he captured at his local cinema. In the pic, which was dropped on X, an elaborate Fantastic Four display – which is only partially visible in the photo, seemingly covers the Superman one-sheet. The user, @DCUSuperboy, called the situation “fucked up” and proceeded to say that the movie theater was doing the Warner Bros. film “dirty.” Check out the photo in the post below:

The message garnered a myriad of responses from fans, with some agreeing and others expressing support for the upcoming Marvel movie. Additionally, there were some who opined that the promotion-based matter wasn’t really that big of a deal. When David Corenswet eventually caught wind of the viral post, he reposted it and responded to the fan’s gripe diplomatically:

It’s okay, everybody needs backup from time to time. Happy to oblige 🫡

That has to be the most Superman-esque response that the actor could’ve given. An ideal that’s synonymous with the Man of Steel is the idea of being of service when needed. So David Corenswet’s take on providing “backup” is so on brand, and it honestly furthers my belief that James Gunn picked right when casting for his inaugural DCU film. Corenswet has exuded that vibe more than a few times while doing press, as he even sounded like Supes when he discussed the pressure of playing the role.

Speaking of pressure, based on what various fans have been saying on social media, many seem to believe that both Marvel Studios and DC Studios are working hard to outdo each other. There have long been assertions about a rivalry between the two comic book-based brands in general, but those who’ve actually worked for the companies have denied that. James Gunn is aware of the chatter surrounding his movie and The Fantastic Four. With that, Gunn addressed the situation, advising people to stay away from “online fan wars” and saying that “there’s room for us both”.

I agree with that sentiment, and to say that I’m incredibly excited for both superhero films would be an understatement. On top of that, I doubt there was any offense intended when it came to the placement of that FF advertisement. Let’s just enjoy this season of heroes and appreciate that so much is being done to promote what could very well end up being two of the biggest movies of the summer.

Be sure to head to a nearby theater when Superman arrives on July 11 and when The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens on July 25 amid the 2025 movie schedule.