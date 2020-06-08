Zack Snyder Is Already Teasing How The Snyder Cut Will Change Justice League’s Action

Leave a Comment
Zack Snyder's Justice League is a thing that is actually on the way. It's still a little hard to believe that the fan campaign that lasted more than two years was really able to accomplish such a feat, and yet, here we are. Of course, while the Snyder Cut, or something like it, will arrive sometime next year, there's a lot we still don't know about what it will look like when it does. Although Zack Snyder just revealed one change we can expect, a change in color.
There's a lot that we still don't know about the theatrical version of Justice League regarding exactly who is responsible for what, but there is, if nothing else, one single change that we know with near certainty was a change made after Zack Snyder left the film. The color of the sky in the third act of the film was changed from blue to red at some point. In response to a fan question on social media platform Vero, Snyder has confirmed that one change we will see in Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a change in the color grading of that sequence.
It's not entirely uncommon to see significant changes made to a film between a trailer gets released and when a film hits theaters. However, Justice League had one of the most obvious changes that we've seen in a film in recent years. The image above is taken from a shot in the theatrical version of Justice League, and everything is bathed in red. However, if you check out the trailer below, which was released months earlier, you'll see that the same sequences were originally given a blue color.
Whether the sky will be switched back to the blue of the trailer, or become some new third color, we don't really know yet. The former seems likely but at the same time all signs point to Zack Snyder's Justice League being as much a brand new creation as it as a turning back the clock to what the original vision was. Maybe Snyder decided he didn't like the blue either and is going to do something else. All we know for certain is that he didn't love the red. And I mean, did anybody? It as a pretty harsh look and while there's potentially value in that, making the entire third act look that way was a bit hard on the eyes.
Between the various details that Zack Snyder revealed about what his version of Justice League would have been prior to the announcement of the new project, and the bits and pieces that we've been given since, we may end up with a pretty solid idea of what Zack Snyder's Justice League will be before we see it, but that won't replace actually seeing it, which will happen sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.