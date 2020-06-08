Zack Snyder Is Already Teasing How The Snyder Cut Will Change Justice League’s Action

Whether the sky will be switched back to the blue of the trailer, or become some new third color, we don't really know yet. The former seems likely but at the same time all signs point to Zack Snyder's Justice League being as much a brand new creation as it as a turning back the clock to what the original vision was. Maybe Snyder decided he didn't like the blue either and is going to do something else. All we know for certain is that he didn't love the red. And I mean, did anybody? It as a pretty harsh look and while there's potentially value in that, making the entire third act look that way was a bit hard on the eyes.