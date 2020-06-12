Zodiac And 10 Other Suspenseful Movies On Netflix Right Now

Zodiac

Having already mentioned it, David Fincher’s Zodiac feels like a logical place to start with this feature. The epic, star-studded mystery centers on the years-long hunt in California for the notorious serial murderer known as the Zodiac Killer. Jake Gyllenhaal delivers one of the best performances of his career as Robert Greysmith, a cartoonist whose search for answers winds up unraveling his own life, and the supporting cast is absolutely stacked, including Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr., John Carroll Lynch, Donal Logue, Chloe Sevigny, Anthony Edwards and Brian Cox. And once you’re done with the journey, if you’re still craving more of the style you can immediately click over to the Fincher-produced Netflix series Mindhunter.

Stream it on Netflix here.