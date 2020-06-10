The Batman Fan Art Include Comic Book Accurate Versions Of Catwoman And Gordon

Leave a Comment
The DC Extended Universe is constantly growing, and there are a few very exciting projects coming down the pipeline. While fans are eager to see Justice League's Snyder Cut hit HBO Max, a new version of Bruce Wayne will be born with Matt Reeves' The Batman. The blockbuster will soon kick production back up, and we've already gotten our first look at Robert Pattinson in full Batman regalia. But moviegoers are eager to see what the rest of the cast will look like, with new The Batman fan art imagining Catwoman and James Gordon in comic book accurate appearances.
Matt Reeves assembled a stellar cast of actors to bring The Batman to life, chief among them being Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon. While both actors have teased small tidbits about the movie, their characterization and appearance as a mystery. One fan imagined that they might look like in Gotham City, and the appearance is striking. Check it out below.
Sign. Me. Up. Jeffrey Wright and Zoe Kravitz look absolutely epic in full costume for The Batman, in extremely comic book accurate looks. While there's no telling what they'll actually wear in Matt Reeves' blockbuster, this fan art reveals and an appearance that would definitely please the comic purists out there.
This fan rendering comes to us from the social media of datrinti Art, and shows an epic version of Catwoman and Gordon for The Batman. The two supporting characters are on either side of Robert Pattinson's title character, who is rocking the awesome new armor that Matt Reeves debuted prior to the set being shut down. We'll just have to see if the trio of characters actually team-up throughout the upcoming blockbuster's runtime.
Robert Pattinson's suit for The Batman has a modern flare to it, with different types of metal making up the Dark Knight's signature armor. But the above art doesn't go modern with Catwoman or Gordon, but actually kicks it old school. Jeffrey Wright's GCPD Commissioner is wearing the character's signature trench coat, smoking a cigar, and (of course) rocking Gordon's signature mustache.
As for Zoe Kravitz's appearance as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, it looks ripped right from the Batman comics. She's got the character's signature mask, whip, and claws. The costume's coloring might be muted, but she looks extremely accurate to prior version of the character. Kravitz has teased the intense physical training she's been going through for The Batman, and I'm interested to see how the character's signature abilities are adapted onto the big screen for the DCEU.
The contents of The Batman are being thoroughly kept under wraps, so there's no telling when we might get our first real glimpse at Zoe Kravtiz, Jeffrey Wright, and the rest of the cast in costume. Matt Reeves has been praised for his director's vision, so it should be fascinating to see how realistic or fantastic he ultimately treats the movie's villains.
The Batman is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.