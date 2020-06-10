John Wick Director Explains How The Matrix 4 Is Approaching Action

First of all, creatively, Lana's one of the most unique people I've ever worked with in the industry. Just a fantastic mind. She's a great director who loves to direct her own action. I mean, with her, you never discuss an action sequence. It's the sequence. You hear me say it all the time; you probably hear Dave Leitch say it all the time. Action and story don't cut; they don't separate. So you have somebody like Lana, who's going, ‘We're going to do this and this and this.’ She's got some really great ideas.