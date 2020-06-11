How Jason Bourne Ended Up Affecting James Bond

One of the most unintentional feuds that could have ever sprung up in this still-young century of ours is the debate over who’s better: Jason Bourne or James Bond? That said, what’s an undeniable fact is that whether some would like to admit it or not, the revamping of Daniel Craig’s era of 007 movies feels like a response to how the Bourne series reignited audiences' interest in espionage. Director Paul Greengrass can’t help but admit that the difference is absolutely stunning.