Star Wars’ Ewoks Have Been Shown Without Fur, And It’s Horrifying

In the hierarchy of cute Star Wars creatures, Ewoks rank pretty high on the list, and for good reason. Between their diminutive statures, beady eyes and furry exteriors, you have the perfect blend of adorableness. However, if you were to take fur out of the equation, well then you’d be going from cute to downright horrifying.