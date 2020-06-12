Netflix’s The Last Days of American Crime And All The Other Movies With 0% On Rotten Tomatoes

Leave a Comment
Getting a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes is downright impossible. Usually, you have to be a classic film with precious few reviews, so that the positive ration remains in your favor. Singin’ In The Rain, for example, has the highest grade, with only 60 reviews. Not saying it deserves a Rotten review, but the more reviews you collect, the easier it is to get dinged by a misguided soul.
Zero percent, however, is a little easier to attain. Netflix’s new The Last Days of American Crime is the latest film to be “blessed” with the grade. It joins 42 other films, according to Wikipedia, to be in The 0% Club. Congratulations? They are:
Staying Alive
Bolero
Jaws: The Revenge
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Mac and Me
Problem Child
Highlander 2: The Quickening
Return to the Blue Lagoon
Folks!
Look Who's Talking Now!
A Low Down Dirty Shame
Wagons East
Shadow Conspiracy
Simon Sez
3 Strikes
Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever
Derailed
Killing Me Softly
Merci Docteur Rey
Pinocchio
National Lampoon's Gold Diggers
Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2
Constellation
Redline
Scar
One Missed Call
Homecoming
Stolen
Transylmania
The Nutcracker in 3D
Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star
Dark Tide
A Thousand Words
The Ridiculous 6
Cabin Fever
Dark Crimes
The Disappointments Room
Max Steel
Precious Cargo
Stratton
Gotti
London Fields
What is The Last Days of American Crime, and does it belong on this list? The movie stars Michael Pitt and Edgar Ramirez, and has a sci-fi twist to it. The government comes up with a solution to crime. They play to emit a signal that will prevent all who hear it from committing criminal acts. So a group of career bad guys team up for the heist of the century, before all crime goes away.
Sounds interesting. I’ll give it that. But that zero percent comes with 31 reviews, and even audiences who checked it out have only given it a 26% Fresh on the film’s Rotten Tomatoes site.
The thing about the list of 0% movies is that it only takes a few swayed opinions to ruin the streak. An up-and-coming critic could take a shine to Gotti, and praise John Travolta’s cartoonish portrayal of the king of the five boroughs. Or a legitimate film critic at an approved outlet might weigh in by calling Cabin Boy their favorite film of all time. In which case, the grade would be ruined.
Most everything on that list deserves to be there. Don’t look to me to defend Jaws: The Revenge, even though it co-stars Michael Caine! Maybe I’d go to bat for the fourth Police Academy, which is bad but far from the worst of that bunch. Not a ringing endorsement, by any definition.