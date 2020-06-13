Godzilla Vs. Kong, The Matrix 4 And More Have Been Pushed Back

As for The Matrix 4, while it held onto its May 21, 2021 date for a while, it’s now been moved to April 1, 2022. This delay is no doubt due not just to the shifting go slate, but because the movie also had to halt its production due to the current health crisis. The Matrix 4 will now arrive a month ahead of another Keanu Reeves-led movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is funny because at one time, these two projects were scheduled to open on the same day.