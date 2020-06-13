Godzilla Vs. Kong, The Matrix 4 And More Have Been Pushed Back

Leave a Comment
If you thought there weren’t any more delays coming from Warner Bros today, you’d be sorely mistaken. We’ve already reported about how Tenet has been pushed back two weeks and Wonder Woman 1984 is moving from an August to an October release, but now comes word that Godzilla vs. Kong, The Matrix 4 and a handful of other WB movies have also been delayed.
Having previously been slated for a November 20 release, Godzilla vs. Kong will now come out on May 21, 2021. Not only does this mean waiting an additional six months for these two Titans to finally clash, it also means it’s arriving a full year later than its very first slated release, as years ago, the monster movie was announced to be coming out on May 22, 2020.
As for The Matrix 4, while it held onto its May 21, 2021 date for a while, it’s now been moved to April 1, 2022. This delay is no doubt due not just to the shifting go slate, but because the movie also had to halt its production due to the current health crisis. The Matrix 4 will now arrive a month ahead of another Keanu Reeves-led movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, which is funny because at one time, these two projects were scheduled to open on the same day.
Other Warner Bros delays to make note of include the Tom and Jerry movie moving from December 23 to March 5, 2021, and The Witches remake, which had been scheduled to arrive in October, being taken off the calendar, though it is reportedly expected to come out sometime in 2021. According to Variety, the studio also announced that it will release an untitled New Line horror movie on June 4, 2021, while an “event” film that was planned for October 16 has been undated.
While movie theaters are starting open their doors again across the country, this just proves how the current health crisis continues to affect the film world. I suspect this won’t be the last time that even Warner Bros decides to adjust its slate accordingly, as there will likely be a number of other 2021 movies that will join The Matrix 4 in moving to 2022.
It is also worth pointing out that as things stand now, two major Warner Bros movies are still occupying their original release dates: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It for September 11, and Dune for December 18. It’s unclear if they’ll also be delayed, or if all the WB movies that were pushed back today means that these two are safe where they are.
Regardless, we here at CinemaBlend will keep you updated on if there are any more changes to the Warner Bros slate. Keep track of what movies from other studios have been delayed with our handy guide.