Harry Potter Screenwriter Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Comments On Transgender Women

Thus far, J.K. Rowling has not formally apologized for her tweets but did pen an essay in which she doubled down on her statements.. This isn’t the first time she’s made statements that are widely considered to be transphobic, but her recent assertion that cis-gender women could be in danger in the presence of transgender women has made advocates around the world especially frustrated. It’s unclear whether any of the Harry Potter crew, past or present, has reached out to the author personally or what any of this will mean for the future of the franchise or for the book series’ legacy.