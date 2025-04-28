John Lithgow Admits Joining Harry Potter Was A ‘Big Decision’ (But It Had Nothing To Do With The J.K. Rowling Backlash)

News
By published

It's probably good he thought about this.

A scene with John Lithgow sitting on a barstool at a diner and holding a coffee cup in Dexter.
(Image credit: Showtime)

While the new Harry Potter series has begun casting and there’s been excitement from fans, the discourse surrounding J.K. Rowling’s trans stance has also surrounded the series. It’s something John Lithgow was made aware of around the time he said yes to playing the new version of Dumbledore in the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation, but he says it wasn’t a “big” factor when determining whether or not he would take the role.

Instead, his biggest concern had to do with his own mortality and the length of the Potter series. Previous reports indicated that Max would like to release the Harry Potter series over the course of the next decade, which means Lithgow will be contracted to the gig for quite some time. Unlike the young cast, he says that’s a much bigger factor to consider.

When speaking with the The Times in a recent interview, he directly addressed Rowling and the actual ‘big decision’ he had to make.

No, [Rowling was] absolutely not [a factor]. Of course, it was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play. It’s an eight-year commitment so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role.

Harry Potter roles like Professor Dumbledore are considerably meaty, and Warner Bros. reportedly isn’t holding back with the budget on the new Rowling series, either. So, it’s easy to see why the gig might be both appealing and daunting, particularly at the ripe age of 79. (The actor turns 80 in October.) If the show gets off the ground later in the year and premieres in 2026 as expected, that means Lithgow would be around 90 by the time the whole thing wraps.

It’s definitely something to consider. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t note the original Harry Potter movies dealt with a disruption in the middle after Richard Harris died following Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets wrapping filming. He was only 72. That was obviously a huge loss to that franchise, and while I would hope Lithgow has all the time in the world to complete filming the new series, he did absolutely factor the time component in.

Lithgow did say he was made aware of the Internet controversy surrounding the prolific author as he was signing on for the series. He told the outlet a friend of his who is the “mother of a trans child” did inform him, but when asked if it was ever a consideration factor for taking on a role in the popular franchise he said “heavens no” when it came into someone's politics factoring into his decision to take a role. He elaborated:

I thought, why is this a factor at all? I wonder how JK Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her and I’m curious to talk to her.

Rowling is involved in the new Harry Potter series as an executive producer, but separate writers, directors and showrunners are being hired for the new version, which fans will be able to view with a Max Subscription.

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

I Expected A Nature Documentary From Netflix’s Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey, What I Got Was Deeply Personal

How To Watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 Online And Stream Episodes Of The Competitive Cooking Series Free From Anywhere

While We Wait For Big Brother Season 27, I Can't Stop Thinking About The Game-Changing Twist I Hope Returns
See more latest
Most Popular
In a director&#039;s chair, a grey-suited Robert Downey Jr. shushes the camera as Marvel reveals the Doomsday cast.
The Russo Brothers Share First Avengers: Doomsday Set Photo, And The Movie Has Never Felt More Real
The judges of MasterChef Australia (plus guest Gordon Ramsey) stand in front of the series&#039; insignia ahead of MasterChef Australia Season 17.
How To Watch MasterChef Australia Season 17 Online And Stream Episodes Of The Competitive Cooking Series Free From Anywhere
Joe Hendry pointing to the crowd
Joe Hendry Reveals How The WWE Snuck Him Into WrestleMania 41 For Randy Orton Match, And Confirms How Seriously They Take Surprise Appearances
Lucille on 90 Day Fiancé
Greg's Mom Seemed Like Another Nightmare 90 Day Fiancê Mother-In-Law, But She Changed My Mind
stephanie tanner and uncle jesse on full house
Full House's Jodie Sweetin And Andrea Barber Address 'Weird Question' They're Often Asked About Co-Star John Stamos, And It Sounds Like Fans Think the Tanners Are The Brady Bunch
Bill Belichick on CBS Sunday Morning
Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Totally Shut Down An Interview Question About Their Relationship, And Now Fans Are Making Their Own Assumptions
Tom Cruise pumps his fist in excitement in Top Gun: Maverick.
What’s It Like Hanging Out With Tom Cruise And Shooting The Breeze About Top Gun? A Sportscar Expert Has A Fun And Surreal Story
Sam Heughan on Outlander
Sam Heughan Completed A Marathon Days Before His 45th Birthday, And Fans Had All The Lovely Responses
Gideon Gemstone in blazer and shirt The Righteous Gemstones Season 4
Superman’s Jimmy Olsen Actor Was Asked What He Brought To The Role, And His Answer Was So On Brand
Becky kissing Dan&#039;s cheek in final moments of The Conners series finale
The Conners EP Reveals One Moment From The Series Finale That Was A ‘Surprise’ To The Crew, And Now I Love The Ending Even More