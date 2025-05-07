Harry Potter’s Ginny Weasley Actress Bonnie Wright Opens Up About The Co-Stars She Still Keeps In Touch With

Harry Potter is an unwavering pillar in pop culture at this point, from the day it hit shelves in 1997 to the coming HBO show (which will be available with a Max subscription ). But the 2001-2011 movie franchise of the Wizarding World helped root Potter and company’s legacy, specifically the performers behind the beloved characters. With each movie, the cast grew tighter, and even though it’s been more than a decade since the long-awaited end, Bonnie Wright revealed who she is still in contact with from her Harry Potter days.

Wright stopped to chat with People before going to participate in the Broadway version of The Cursed Child, and she spilled about who she still talks to with some regularity. She mentioned that Tom Felton and Evanna Lynch (who played Draco Malfoy and Luna Lovegood, respectively) used to live in Los Angeles, too, but moved. Beyond that, she sees the troublesome Weasley twin actors, a Ravenclaw actress and a Gryffindor/Ravenclaw actress (depending on who you ask). She shared:

But I see [James and Oliver Phelps] a lot — who play, obviously, my twin brothers. They're who I've seen most recently. And then I did see Katie Leung, who played Cho Chang. She's also a good friend. And Afshan Azad-Kazi, who played Padma Patil.

It makes my inner child so pleased to hear that the alumni from the Harry Potter movies (in order) still connect from time to time. The 34-year-old also divulged that there’s a pretty heavily trafficked group chat among many of the ex-Hogwarts students (she didn’t name drop who was a part of the thread, unfortunately). Additionally, she said it’s a lot harder to keep up with everyone since people live across the world. Though for Wright, connections do pop up with some regularity, as many HP peers celebrated her first child , and she was able to appear on the Phelps magical baking show .

I’m thankful to hear that the alumni of the film series still make time for one another and their fans, even 14 years later. Currently, the franchise is actively growing and under a microscope with the Harry Potter show and the attached baggage surrounding the ongoing J.K. Rowling discourse involving personal beliefs . Needless to say, the author’s dealings and the streamer giant production have been hot-button issues.

While we wait for the coming iteration (which will not appear on our 2025 TV schedule ), many OGs have expressed not wanting to return to Hogwarts , except for Felton. Regardless of what may come of it, the Ginny Weasley actress’ advice for the future of Hogwarts is pretty sound. Hopefully the future crew will find the same bonds and relationships Wright has reminisced about and still has long after she packed up her trunk for the last time.