J.K. Rowling Has Seen Some Of The Scripts For The New Harry Potter Series, And Just Clarified Her Role

HBO's upcoming HBO Harry Potter series is coming together, and production news has been shared here and there. Those eager for additional details just received a significant update regarding a big question: just how much is J.K. Rowling actually involved? After months of speculation, the author weighed in directly, revealing she's seen some early scripts and shedding light on her exact role in the highly anticipated show, which is set to debut on one of the best streaming services.

Posting on her official X account this weekend, the British writer of the globally popular fantasy series took offered her take on the first two scripts. In short, she had some seriously high praise for the way in which the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation has been written:

I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!

J.K. Rowling's comments arrive as Warner Bros. Discovery’s serialized take on the beloved Wizarding World franchise is set to begin production this summer. As of this writing, a premiere window is set for the 2026 TV schedule. The series is being developed for HBO Max, and is promised to be a faithful, season-by-season adaptation of Rowling’s original seven novels.

Later on, Rowling followed up after a user asked if she was writing the show herself. She confirmed that isn't the case, but she did mention another key point:

No, but I've worked closely with the extremely talented writers.

Previous reports suggested that J.K. Rowling was directly involved in the show’s pitch process and would remain a key figure in its production through her Brontë Film and TV company. Now, the author's latest comments would seem to support this. Rowling also holds an executive producer title on the series.

HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys addressed Rowling’s role in the production during an appearance on The Town with Matthew Belloni podcast, stating:

The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us… We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC. Her insights are going to be helpful... She’s an executive producer on the show.

Bloys also acknowledged the ongoing controversy surrounding Rowling’s public views on transgender rights, a topic that has prompted backlash from many in the fanbase. Bloys added:

It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them, Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything... Our priority is what’s on screen.

J.K. Rowling’s confirmation that she is working “closely” with the writers reinforces Warner Bros.’ original messaging that she would be directly involved in preserving the tone and structure of the book series. The new show is expected to span at least seven seasons, with each book adapted across its own full season.

The new HP series is bringing in an entirely fresh lineup of actors. Nick Frost is stepping into the role of Hagrid, with John Lithgow set to play Dumbledore. Paapa Essiedu has been cast as Snape, while Janet McTeer will take on the part of Professor McGonagall. The trio at the heart of the story, Harry, Hermione, and Ron, will be played by newcomers Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout.

The new adaptation has stirred conversation, particularly due to ongoing controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling’s public statements. Aside from that, her excitement over the early scripts suggests that the series may stay true to the core of the original books, highlighting themes such as magic, loyalty, self-discovery and strength in the face of growing threats. For longtime fans, that could be reason enough to look forward to what's ahead. Those who eventually plan to tune in will need an HBO Max subscription.