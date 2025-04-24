Oliver Wood Actor Sean Biggerstaff Hilariously Called Out A Harry Potter Fan Who Referred To Him As A 'Random Member' Of The Quidditch Team

The Harry Potter franchise remains wildly popular, extending across books, theme parks, stage plays, video games, and (of course) the film series. The Harry Potter movies (which are streaming with a Max subscription) continue to be re-watched in the years since the franchise ended. And recently, Oliver Wood actor Sean Biggerstaff hilariously clapped back at a fan who called him a "random member" of the Gryffindor Quidditch team. Let's break it down.

Biggerstaff made his debut in the very first Harry Potter movie, teaching Harry how to play Quidditch. His character Oliver Wood was the captain of the team, which is why the actor wants some respect on his name. Someone on Twitter recently praised him for defending the transgender community, in juxtaposition to the controversial opinions of Potter author J.K. Rowling. However, rather than accepting the compliment, he took umbrage with being referred to as "random members of the Quidditch team." So, he humorously responded with:

*Random members* of the Quidditch team? Exfuckingcuse you!

He's not just a random member; Oliver Wood was the captain, thank you very much. Biggerstaff's character was seen in this position for the first two Harry Potter movies, before the character graduated from Hogwarts and became a professional Quidditch Player. So he was anything but random, despite having relatively minor screen time in regards to the eight-film franchise as a whole.

Sean Biggerstaff would eventually reprise his role for a brief but memorable appearance in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows- Part 2. During the Battle for Hogwarts, Wood returns to the castle and flies into battle on a broom alongside other former members of the Gryffindor Quidditch Team. He was also seen carrying the dead during the battle's brief pause.

The tweet praising Biggerstaff, while calling Oliver Wood "random," shows how much discourse continues to surround the Harry Potter franchise, and specifically the views of the series' author. For years, J.K. Rowling has taken aim at the transgender community online, leading to a number of Harry Potter actors taking to social media to defend trans people.

Overall, this discourse is still heavily discussed; however, lighter topics, like Wood's role on the Quidditch team, are brought up frequently too. From tough conversations to silly debates, the discourse surrounding Harry Potter remains strong, and in this case, Biggerstaff was part of both sides.

Soon enough, there will be a new Oliver Wood in the world through the developing Harry Potter TV show. The series will seemingly offer a more book-accurate adaptation of the novels, with each one getting its own season. Casting is starting to come together, but none of the Hogwarts students have been officially revealed to the public. Let's just hope that the new Wood gets the respect he deserves, or maybe Sean Biggerstaff will fire off another viral tweet of this nature.