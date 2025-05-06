J.K Rowling Confirmed She’s Open To Harry Potter Casting People With Different Political Views Than Her, But How Does HBO Feel About Working With The Author?

News
By published

The latest on Harry Potter 2026.

The Hogwarts Express from Harry Potter
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

J.K. Rowling has made no bones about her political feelings in recent years, and this week the topic came up again after one of the the new Harry Potter series actors Paapa Essiedu signed an “open letter” calling for the protection of trans rights amidst recent UK political rulings. Rowling said she’d never deny Essiedu work, but how does HBO feel about working with so many talents across a broad political spectrum?

Well, head honcho Casey Bloys recently spoke on the record over the matter after podcast host Matthew Belloni asked him on The Town if he monitored Rowling’s Twitter (X) account, which is where the author and producer is most active with her views. Bloys said he is “very aware” of how she feels personally but it does not impact the relationship Rowling has with Max.

No [I’m not nervous to do business with her]. I’ve said this before the decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from J.K. Rowling called CB Strike that we do with the BBC.

Rowling’s been a cash cow for the studio, with the eight Harry Potter movies grossing more than $9.5 billion in total and spawning spinoffs with the Fantastic Beast movies and plenty of opportunities in the theme park space and with merchandise. Just recently, a new Potter shop opened in Chicago, and Tom Felton was even on hand to greet a gaggle of fans.

While the new Max series is reportedly going to cost a fortune, I'd assume the studio is hoping it will be a boon for those with a Max subscription. As part of that deal, per Bloys, Rowling is entitled to her own personal opinions, as he feels we all are.

I think it’s pretty clear those are her personal political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not being secretly infused with anything and she’s entitled to those views… if you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter.

Just shortly after the podcast broke, Rowling was asked about Paapa Essiedu seemingly disagreeing with her take on what is happening in the UK. A judge recently upheld transgender protections, but ruled there that the legal definition of the word “woman” would be based upon biology. Essiedu and others have felt there are wide-ranging implications to this, but while Rowling disagrees, she wrote on X that she did not have the power nor would want to cut the new Snape actor.

I don’t have the power to sack an actor from the series and I wouldn’t exercise it if I did. I don’t believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.

While Rowling has been notably vocal in her beliefs, and will be involved in the upcoming series, in general movie and TV sets are a hodgepodge of different types of people all working together for a common goal. The narrative surrounding Potter has simply been louder than most.

Harry Potter is set to become a new series with a new cast in 2026, and some actors like the aforementioned Felton have stated they are interested in a cameo.

Jessica Rawden
Jessica Rawden
Managing Editor

Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news

I’ve Been In The Market For A Red Cherry Bikini For So Long, But I Didn’t Expect Khloé Kardashian To Be The One To Find It

New On Netflix, Paramount+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 5-11)

Fuller House Gave Jodie Sweetin ‘A Whole New Appreciation’ For Growing Up On Full House, And I Love How Thoughtful Her Take Is
See more latest
Most Popular
Side by side of Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner in Fuller House and Full House.
Fuller House Gave Jodie Sweetin ‘A Whole New Appreciation’ For Growing Up On Full House, And I Love How Thoughtful Her Take Is
James Marsden as Lon in The Notebook.
The Notebook Fans Have Complained About Allie Ending Up With Noah For Years. Someone Finally Asked James Marsden (And I Second That)
Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians.
I’ve Been In The Market For A Red Cherry Bikini For So Long, But I Didn’t Expect Khloé Kardashian To Be The One To Find It
Colt and Vanessa in 90 Day: The Single Life
90 Day Diaries Brought Back Colt Johnson, And Revealed One Key Detail About His Split With Vanessa Guerra
Gary Cole&#039;s Alden Parker seated at this desk in NCIS
NCIS Season 22’s Finale Delivered A Shocking Death, And Gary Cole Told Me Why It Was ‘Intimidating’ For Him To Shoot That Game-Changing Scene
Queen Latifah The Equalizer screenshot
The Equalizer's CBS Run Is Over, But The Showrunner Revealed Season 6 Plans For Queen Latifah's Robyn If The Show Ever Were To Continue
Natasha Lyonne looking concerned on Poker Face
New On Netflix, Paramount+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 5-11)
Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Bob (Lewis Pullman), John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan)in Marvel Studios&#039; THUNDERBOLTS*.
Thunderbolts* Writer Reveals Scrapped Plans For Kang, Hawkeye, And More
Lacey Chabert In The Wedding Veil
Lacey Chabert Revealed The One Hallmark Role She Wants To Return To, And I Also Need This 'So Badly'
Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in Guardians 3
Rumor Claims Will Poulter Might Be Going From Marvel To DC For Another James Gunn Collaboration