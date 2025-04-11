Amidst Feud, David Tennant Took A Dig At JK Rowling When Asked Whether He'd Return To Harry Potter

There are popular franchises, and then there's Harry Potter. The Wizarding World (which is streaming with a Max subscription) has entertained audiences for decades thanks to theme parks, stage plays, and (of course) the Harry Potter movies. David Tennant is one of the many actors who helped to bring the story to life on the big screen, and he recently took a dig at J.K. Rowling when asked if he'd return to the property.

A Harry Potter television series is currently in development, and fans are curious about which actors might play various beloved roles. As a result, fans are hoping to see some of the Harry Potter cast pop up in new roles. David Tennant recently threw some shade at Rowling when asked if he'd return, but there's history there. Let's break it down.

J.K. Rowling's Previous Remarks About David Tennant

For years now, J.K. Rowling has been a fierce opponent of the transgender community. This has resulted in some Potter fans boycotting the franchise, while various actors from the Wizarding World have spoken out in support of trans people. And Rowling has been throwing shade at Potter actors on social media... including David Tennant.

The feud between J.K. Rowling and David Tennant came after he shared his support for the transgender community. Things got more complicated due to the pair's conflicting political views, eventually leading the author to take aim at him on Twitter. After Tennant went viral for saying he wished politician Kemi Badenoch would "not exist", Rowling tied that along with this support of trans people, posting:

But the utterances of the Gender Taliban receive special dispensation, for they are a holy caste.

The term "Gender Taliban" is definitely one that turned people's heads, as was the feud with Doctor Who actor David Tennant. He had a small but memorable role in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Barty Crouch Jr., and joined the ranks of actors like Daniel Radcliffe who defended the transgender community. Rowling also called out the actor on another occasion, when Badenoch won the Tory vote, tweeting:

My thoughts and prayers are with David Tennant at this very difficult time.

Rowling certainly isn't holding back her disdain for the actor, and now David Tennant is throwing some shade in response.

How David Tennant Referenced Rowling Recently

The cast of the Harry Potter TV show is seemingly coming together, with John Lithgow confirmed to play Dumbledore. Fans want to see the original actors back in new roles, such as the former students playing professors. Tennant was doing a Q&A at Planet ComicCon (via The Independent), where he was asked if he'd like to participate. The Jessica Jones actor said his "contribution has probably been made," and then he referenced the author, saying:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I’m told there’s an executive producer who doesn’t love me on that show.

He's not wrong. Even if Tennant wanted to appear in the Harry Potter show (there are certainly plenty of characters to cast), it seems unlikely, given the state of his feud with J.K. Rowling. While she continued to work with Eddie Redmayne after he voiced support for the transgender community, the Fantastic Beasts franchise was already in motion when that happened. And now that series is seemingly over.

It's currently unclear when the Harry Potter TV series will actually debut, but it's in active development. For now, fans can rewatch the film franchise on Max.