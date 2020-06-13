Tom Hanks’ Sci-Fi Dog Movie Has Been Affected By Wonder Woman’s Date Change

While we have to wait a while longer to see Bios, we will still get to see Tom Hanks on our screens this year. His World War II-era film Greyhound, which was originally scheduled to hit theaters in June, will make its debut on Apple TV+ later this summer. And the beloved actor has been doing what he can to help the world get back to normal post-COVID-19 -- he recently shared that he and Rita Wilson have been donating their plasma to help find a cure.