Anthony Mackie Reveals Feelings On Social Change After Standing On Balcony Where MLK Jr. Was Assassinated For The Banker

I had a movie called The Banker that came out earlier this year. I was able to do the premiere at the Lorraine hotel in Memphis Tennessee. It changed my life. It was crazy because I had never experienced anything of that magnitude, what my parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles went through, coming back from war and being black in America in the fifties and sixties. I was able to stand out on the balcony where Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated. It blew my mind to think that this man worked so hard, and gave his life, and here we are 50 years later, 55 years later, dealing with the exact same thing.