Anthony Mackie Took His Sons To The Captain America: Brave New World Premiere, And I'm Dying Over Their Biggest Highlight Of The Night

While MCU star Anthony Mackie (along with numerous other vets of Marvel superhero movies) is currently gearing up to film with the stacked cast of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday , he’s already had a big 2025 movies moment with his official debut as Cap in Captain America: Brave New World. Now, he’s able to reflect a bit on taking his sons to that premiere, and his reveal about the kids’ favorite part of the night is killing me.

What Did Anthony Mackie’s Sons Think Of The Captain America: Brave New World Premiere?

While Anthony Mackie can’t be seen in all of the Marvel movies in order , the Sam Wilson actor has been a major player in many of them, and helped to create some of fans’ favorite moments in the MCU . It makes sense then, that when he was ready to have the opening of the first Marvel movie to see him lead the cast, that he’d want his sons in attendance, especially with the importance of Captain America being a Black man .

But, considering how his sons reacted to having the trailer play before their viewing of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, I think he should have figured that they wouldn’t exactly be blown away by all the pomp and circumstance that generally accompanies movie premieres. E! News recently asked Mackie about the experience and how his sons reacted to the movie, and he replied:

They loved it, man. It was really surprising. We went to go see the movie. I took them to the premiere, and I keep them away from the business. They loved the movie, they loved me in the move, but they said the best thing and most amazing thing about it was the chicken fingers at the afterparty.

Nobody, and I mean nobody, can break big events down like a kid. And they absolutely will not sugarcoat their opinions, either. Though it is lovely to hear that his sons like the movie and watching their dad in it (as the She Hate Me star has previously noted that his children simply don’t care about his role in any upcoming Marvel movies ), these kids were all about the free party food. Honestly, who can blame them? Everyone loves a good chicken finger!

Seeing as how the boys liked dining at the afterparty, I can’t help but wonder if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lead will take them to the Doomsday premiere, as well. That will also be a major event, with the film itself being the first Avengers movie after the team defeated Thanos, and the first one to see the titular group assemble some different allies by tapping into the Marvel multiverse to add players like the X-Men (two of whom the new Cap would love to team up with ) and The Fantastic Four.

The upcoming superhero movie is also supposed to give audiences that “old Marvel feeling,” meaning that Mackie’s sons just might be in for an even better time when that film premiere comes around...as long as they can still get their chicken fingers at the afterparty, that is.