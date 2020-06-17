Daniel Kaluuya: 7 Interesting Facts About The Get Out And Black Panther Star

This is the frustrating thing, bro—in order to prove that I can play this role, I have to open up about the trauma that I've experienced as a black person. I have to show off my struggle so that people accept that I'm black. No matter that every single room I go to I'm usually the darkest person there. You know what I'm saying? I kind of resent that mentality. I'm just an individual. You probably feel that as a writer, too. Just because you're black, you get taken and used to represent something. It mirrors what happens in the film. I resent that I have to prove that I'm black. I don't know what that is. I'm still processing it.