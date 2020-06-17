Could John Boyega's Attack The Block Get A Sequel? Here's What The Director Said

Yes, they’ve both been quite busy with other projects. Obviously, John Boyega’s been busy in a galaxy far, far away, playing Finn in the new Star Wars trilogy. He’s also worked on other not-as-successful projects like The Circle and Pacific Rim: Uprising. Joe Carnish, for his part, has written a number of high profile screenplays like Ant-Man, and recently wrote and directed the well-received The Kid Who Would Be King. So obviously they’ve been working.