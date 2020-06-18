Why Artemis Fowl’s Author Actually Asked Disney To Put The Movie On Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In response to the ongoing health crisis, Disney’s packed theatrical 2020 calendar has dramatically shifted. Following suit with the other major studios, not every planned release will be available to see with a crowd. Artemis Fowl was the House of Mouse’s first new film to be given an exclusive release on Disney+, and apparently the decision came at the request of Eoin Colfer.