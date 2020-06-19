Why Tiffany Haddish Turned Down A Role In Top 5 Where She Had To Show Her Boobs

You know, when I first hit the scene, I was offered a lot of roles where they want you to expose your breasts. I remember that movie that Chris Rock did [Top Five] and it's like he meets the two girls and they have a threesome and then Cedric [the Entertainer] gets in there and he's supposed to ‘blah’ all over their faces — just let that baby batter go all up in their face. And it was like, ‘Tiffany, they're offering you the role.’ And I was like, ‘I don't want that role. I'm a stand-up comedian and I don't let people do that in my face in real life, so why would I do it in this movie?’ Like, you ought to have a little bit of respect for me, period. God made this face for a reason, and you're not going to disrespect it.