Robert Pattinson Says Tenet Was Exhausting And He Didn't Even Do Most Of The Work

If Robert Pattinson found Tenet to be tiring, I can only imagine how he’s felt shooting The Batman, as the actor is playing the eponymous vigilante. Then again, Tenet’s principal photography went uninterrupted, whereas The Batman had to pause rolling cameras back in March due to the global health crisis. Pattinson even admitted that he was grateful for the break since he went straight from working on Tenet to The Batman and was feeling “a little loopy.” So the experiences aren’t quite comparable, but Pattinson is gearing up to don the cape and cowl again, as The Batman’s production is expected to pick back up soon.