Fans Can’t Stop Making The Same Point About Robert Pattinson’s Insane Filming Schedule After Dune 3 News Reportedly Breaks

Robert Pattinson might be the busiest man in Hollywood. With reports now suggesting that Pattinson is being eyed for a major role in Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune: Messiah, fans have officially entered the “is he cloning himself?” phase of admiration and disbelief. As details about the third film in the Dune trilogy continue to trickle out, the Mickey 17 star’s packed filming calendar has everyone online making the same observation: how does the man have the time?

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pattinson might join Dune: Messiah as the villain Scytale. That would be a big deal for a franchise already loaded with A-list stars. While the casting isn't official yet, that hasn't stopped fans from freaking out over the Tenet actor’s insane filming schedule. Everyone's buzzing on social media about it, and one X user, @CultureCrave, even shared a breakdown of the actor's professional obligations as the 2025 movie schedule plays out:

Robert Pattinson's potential filming schedule for 2025 🎬

• The Odyssey — Now filming

• Dune 3 — Summer

• Batman 2 — End of the year

Another fan, @JohnnySobczak, shared a spot-on GIF from the actor’s role in Good Time. The clip poses the question of whether we're feeling the actor's busy schedule, and I, for one, am tired just reading it:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In the span of a year, Robert Pattinson is•supporting Jennifer Lawrence in a Lynne Ramsay pic•starring opposite Zendaya in THE DRAMA•shooting Nolan’s THE ODYSSEY•playing the villain in Villeneuve’s DUNE MESSIAH•reprising his role as BatmanGreatest of his generation. pic.twitter.com/1tuqKNJXdWApril 9, 2025

Greatest of his generation indeed. Then came the realization that he's not just busy—he’s on a run most actors dream of. As @TheCinesthetic points out:

Robert Pattinson is about to go on a legendary run:

• The Odyssey (dir. Christopher Nolan)

• The Batman: Part II (dir. Matt Reeves)

• Dune: Messiah (dir. Denis Villeneuve)

• Die, My Love (dir. Lynne Ramsay)

A dream team of directors.

And then there's the meme-heavy response from fans. User @brokiesasaki is trying to emotionally process the sheer volume of top-tier gigs Pattinson is stacking, and honestly, I get it:

Robert Pattinson is gonna go from the set of Nolan’s the Oddessy, Denis’s Dune 3, and Reeves’s Batman 2 ALL BACK TO BACK TO BACK pic.twitter.com/yzRQszfqSXApril 8, 2025

Hey, the fans aren't wrong. The former Twilight star is on one heck of a tear, performing in some of the biggest projects in recent memory.

If the casting report pans out, Robert Pattinson would film Dune: Messiah this summer, right after finishing Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey, which is reportedly already in production, and right before jumping into the highly anticipated The Batman: Part II later in the year. Add in his completed work on The Drama with Zendaya and his supporting role in Lynne Ramsay’s Die, My Love, and it’s clear the Boy and The Heron voice performer is sprinting through a masterclass of auteur collaborations.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Venture to the planet of Arrakis by streaming the Dune films -- and the spinoff prequel series, Prophecy -- on Max. It'll cost you $9.99 per month for the With Ads plan, and there are three total tiers available after you sign up. Or you can prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

There has been no official announcement from Warner Bros. or Denis Villeneuve's team regarding Robert Pattinson's casting in Messiah. However, this isn’t just speculation; it appears to be a genuine possibility. If it turns out to be true, we should recognize the London-born star as one of the hardest-working individuals in sci-fi—perhaps even the hardest-working performer in the industry overall.

Dune: Messiah is expected to hit theaters on December 16, 2026. While we wait for more news about the third flick in the sci-fi series, perhaps catch up on the series by watching the first two installments, which are available to stream with a Max subscription.