Robert Pattinson Is Being Lined Up For Dune 3, And I Already Have A Good Idea Who He Could Play

Denis Villeneuve has brought together some of the biggest stars and greatest acting talents working today to star in his Dune movies. Timotheé Chalamet is the big headliner, but the science-fiction canon is populated with the likes of Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Christopher Walken, Oscar Isaac, Austin Butler, and many more. This in mind, it makes all the sense in the world that the upcoming sequel Dune: Messiah is looking to add Robert Pattinson in a significant role.

News of this development comes from Deadline, which has sources that say a formal deal has not been put out to to Pattinson, but there is "strong interest" in having the Batman star come aboard Denis Villeneuve's trilogy capstone in the Dune universe. The trade report doesn't include any details about the role that the actor could play in Dune: Messiah, but based on my knowledge of the Frank Herbert-authored source material, I think he could be a great fit for the part of antagonistic shapeshifter Scytale.

Set 12 years after Paul Atreides first ascends to the role of Emperor (as seen at the end of Dune: Part Two), Dune: Messiah centers on a conspiracy to take Paul out of power. Part of the group working to undermine the protagonist is a collection of characters including Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Mohaim (portrayed by Charlotte Rampling in the previous two Dune movies), Irulan (Florence Pugh), and the aforementioned shapeshifter Scytale. When considering the collection of new characters in the book, it's the most obvious fit for Robert Pattinson.

