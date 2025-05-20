How Dance Lessons And An Intimacy Coordinator Helped Jennifer Lawrence And Robert Pattinson Shoot Their Sex Scenes On The First Day Of Filming Die, My Love
Talk about first-day jitters.
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson had to get real close, real fast on the set of their 2025 movie release, Die, My Love. The film, an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation that recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to critical buzz and a nine-minute standing ovation, didn’t waste any time throwing its leads into the deep end. Their first day of filming involved full-blown sex scenes. However, a few unconventional prep methods, like dance lessons, helped them hit the ground running, naked.
In a video with Brut, shared on TikTok (@brutamerica), Lawrence and Pattinson dished about the bizarre yet oddly effective way director Lynne Ramsay helped them break the ice: dance lessons. The goal? Build trust, shake off the nerves, and get comfortable enough to simulate intimacy on cue. The Hunger Games star revealed:
Jennifer Lawrence might’ve cringed her way through those awkward pre-shoot dance lessons with Robert Pattinson but, in hindsight, she admits they did the trick. What started as embarrassing choreography ended up fast-tracking their connection, building what she called “instant trust” and, surprisingly, making a big difference once the clothes—and inhibitions—came off. She continued:
The 39-year-old star of The Batman, who apparently dances in this film and not just as prep, echoed much of what Lawrence had to say. According to him:
However, there seemed to be a bit of method to the madness, as diving straight into the sex scenes immediately after their dance boot camp seemingly worked. Pattinson continued:
Both stars credited the on-set intimacy coordinator for helping keep things grounded. With someone there to guide the trickier, NSFW territory, they felt safer navigating scenes that could’ve easily gone off the rails. The Mickey 17 performer added:
The strategy seemed to have worked. Critics at Cannes, using the 13-minute The Substance standing ovation as a barometer, are already predicting Oscar nods for both stars, citing their raw, unsettling performances as the emotional backbone of a film that blends psychological suspense and bleak humor.
Die, My Love is shaping up to be a must-see upcoming horror movie for anyone into scary flicks, especially since it's described as a horror-comedy. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the flick adapts Ariana Harwicz's novel into a cinematic gut punch about mental illness, rage, and unfiltered desire. Per the film's synopsis, it's about a mother in a secluded rural area who’s trying to keep it together while dealing with psychosis. With Ramsay at the helm—she’s the one behind We Need to Talk About Kevin—we can expect something intense when this one hits theaters.
The film has yet to land a wide release date, but with Cannes buzz at full boil, it likely won’t be long before Die, My Love starts clawing its way into theaters.
