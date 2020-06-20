The Batman Star Hypes Up Robert Pattinson’s ‘Amazing’ Dark Knight

Leave a Comment
When we got the news that Robert Pattinson would be playing the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the first reaction was pretty much, “Wait, what?!” Then, when it began to sink in, it was only natural to wonder how exactly he would approach playing one of the most iconic superheroes of all time. Though we’re still a long ways away from seeing Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne in action, one of his castmates is already hyping up his “amazing” performance in the upcoming movie.
Peter Sarsgaard plays a district attorney named Gil Colson in The Batman. While we’re still not exactly sure how his character even fully fits into the movie’s storyline, it sounds like at the very least he got to share some screentime with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. That means he also has some authority to speak on exactly what we might be able to expect from his performance -- and it sounds like we should keep our expectations high (via The Hollywood Reporter):
He looks amazing. I have to say, he really, really does. The work he was doing was really cool. I really dug his Batman, and I can’t wait to see it [on-screen]. I think he’s a very interesting actor, and I’ve liked him in a number of things. I loved him in the Safdie brothers movie [Good Time] that he did. He was so good in that movie. And I actually really liked this one he just did. It’s crazy, to me, the comedy movie he just did with Willem Dafoe. The Lighthouse. It’s so strange and awesome. He’s just an interesting, interesting actor.
Peter Sarsgaard is crazy talented so, if Robert Pattinson has his blessing, that’s probably a good sign that we can look forward to his performance. On the other hand, we’ll have to add “interesting” to the long list of maddeningly vague words that The Batman’s cast and crew have used to describe the upcoming film.
The mystery surrounding Matt Reeves’ movie was already at an all-time high when it began production earlier this year, as we tried to cobble together each and every hint the cast and crew threw our way. With the extended pause in the shooting schedule because of the global health crisis, it feels like the anticipation for the movie and what it’s going to look like has only grown.
The good news is that The Batman should be back in production soon. We’re still getting tons of fun hints from the cast and crew -- and hopefully, once they’re rolling again, Matt Reeves will offer some more teasers from the set. That could (hopefully) include even more glimpses at Robert Pattinson’s “interesting” take on Batman.
As of right now, The Batman is still scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.