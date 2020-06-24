10 Great Independent Movies Written By A Person Of Color

Monsoon Wedding (Sabrina Dhawan)

Monsoon Wedding follows two different families as they prepare to unite through the arranged marriage of Aditi (Vasundhara Das) and Hemant Rai (Parvin Dabas). Leading up to the wedding, there are various romantic entanglements and secrets on the brink of being exposed, including Aditi’s affair with her married boss.

Sabrina Dhawan's screenwriting credits include nearly a dozen films, including her most recent movie, Rangoon, which is a film set during World War II, and about a Bollywood stunt woman, who is based on real life Bollywood stunt woman Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Nadia.