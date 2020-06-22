Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac Jokes About What It’ll Take For Him To Play Poe Dameron Again

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has brought the Skywalker Saga to a close on the big screen and while it wrapped a lot of things up, it also left us with many new questions. We don't know what the next big screen Star Wars adventure will be, when or where it might take place, or what characters will be part of it. Will we see out new heroes from the sequel trilogy back again? Oscar Isaac doesn't seem to think that it's likely he'll be back as Poe Dameron anytime soon, unless he finds himself in need of something like an additional house.