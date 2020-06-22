Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac Jokes About What It’ll Take For Him To Play Poe Dameron Again

Leave a Comment
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has brought the Skywalker Saga to a close on the big screen and while it wrapped a lot of things up, it also left us with many new questions. We don't know what the next big screen Star Wars adventure will be, when or where it might take place, or what characters will be part of it. Will we see out new heroes from the sequel trilogy back again? Oscar Isaac doesn't seem to think that it's likely he'll be back as Poe Dameron anytime soon, unless he finds himself in need of something like an additional house.
Speaking to Deadline recently about his new film, The Card Counter, Oscar Isaac admits that smaller movies like the new Paul Schrader project are the sorts of movies that he really prefers to make. When asked if his desire to make such movies meant that playing Poe Dameron again was unlikely, Isaac gave an honest, if intentionally humorous, response.
Probably, but who knows. If I need another house or something.
Smaller character-driven films may be the projects that give Oscar Isaac more fulfillment as an artist, but it's hard to argue that blockbusters like Star Wars can really help pay the bills. Isaac certainly leaves the door open to returning to play Poe Dameron once again, and, while he's certainly deflecting things with a bit of humor, he also does admit that he currently sees playing Poe again as unlikely.
While the sequel trilogy certainly met its share of criticism from fans, the new characters created for the series of films were largely embraced by those same fans. People love Poe, Finn, and Rey, and it seems likely people would be excited to see them return. Lucasfilm has certainly hinted at the idea that it can, or will, happen, but certainly we have no details at this point.
Oscar isaac was one who certainly made some of his displeasure with the Star Wars experience known. Isaac said that he was interested in seeing the films explore the idea of a Poe/Finn relationship, something a lot of people wanted to see, but he said the "overlords" at Disney were not interested in that idea. This could also be part of the reason he's not chomping at the bit to play Poe again.
While we may or may not see Poe Dameron on the big screen again anytime soon, it does seem likely that his adventures will continue in one form or another. We could see Poe appear in an animated series, with or without Oscar Isaac providing the voice. And we'll almost certainly see Poe's new adventures in book form.
As far as what the future holds on the big screen. We're supposed to see a new Star Wars movie in 2022, but what that will actually be is anybody's guess. Probably not Poe: A Star Wars Story, though.