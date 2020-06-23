11 Most Memorable James Bond Pre-Title Openings

Skyfall (2012)

The relationship between James Bond and M, especially in the Judi Dench era of the character, is one that’s very similar to that of a parent and a child. Sometimes hard choices must be made, and the fallout of those decisions make for some tension at the office. Perhaps one of the hardest choices occurs in 2012’s Skyfall, where M ordered Moneypenny (Naomie Harris) to shoot Bond in the name of the mission. Throughout the rest of Sam Mendes’ first directing gig in the world of 007, that decision resonates through the plot. Skyfall’s story always keeps this moment in the back of its mind, whether it’s through Bond’s own acts of rebellion or through the actions of the film’s overall villain, Silva (Javier Bardem). It also makes the overall ending of that film, and the fate of Judi Dench’s character, all the more poignant, never failing to draw an extra layer of context into the film’s happenings.