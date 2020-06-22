The Angelina Jolie Project That Was Impacted By Her Motherhood

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

While she may have started out as a blockbuster presence thanks to a stellar resume including films like the original Tomb Raider movies, Angelina Jolie has always had a serious side to her filmography. This more dramatic, and in turn more personal side especially took hold when she shifted into the role of a director, starting with the war-torn drama In The Land of Blood and Honey and continuing through to her latest helming effort, First They Killed My Father. And as it turns out, that particular film was the first that bridged the gap between Jolie’s roles as a director and as a mother.