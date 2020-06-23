Suicide Squad Director Shuts Down Ayer Cut Rumor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe had a rocky first few releases, as Warner Bros. found its vision and momentum in the comic book franchise. One of the early entries that failed to hit the mark was David Ayer's 2016 blockbuster Suicide Squad, with the filmmaker citing studio interference as the main issue. Plenty of Ayer's original concepts ended on the cutting room floor, especially regarding Jared Leto's Joker. But he recently shut down one rumor about the blockbuster's unused footage