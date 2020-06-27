Spike Lee's Most Socially Relevant Movies, Ranked

8. She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

Tracy Camilla Jones stars as a woman seeing three men. To her, monogamy is a form of slavery, and she doesn’t see why she has to choose a partner. And while the movie is marketed as a comedy, it goes into some dark territory. And then, there's the rape scene, which robs the movie of a lot of its good will. But still, everything around that is pretty potent.

Especially for this being Spike Lee’s first feature-length film. It was pretty bold to challenge sexual norms back in 1986. The show was pretty damn good, too.