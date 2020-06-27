Con Air Vs. Air Force One: Which 1997 Hijack Movie Is More Epic?

Air Force One's Hero

From the very beginning of Air Force One, United States President James Marshall is portrayed as take-no-nonsense and heroic world leader, especially after the rousing speech in the film's opening minutes. And Marshall doesn't really back down from there, even when he's placed in an escape pod. The chunk of the movie that follows involves Marshall sneaking around the plane, taking down terrorists, making contact with Washington, and helping the passengers escape to safety. And after he takes out the last of the former Soviets, Marshall flies the plane until being forced to make a crash landing. Even then, Marshall puts his family first and nearly loses his life in the process.

As much as I love Cameron Poe, this first round goes to James Marshall.